Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,023 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Celsius by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Celsius by 146.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $3,371,927.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,569,494.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $3,371,927.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,321,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,569,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $64.13 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

