Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $1.19 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 2,224.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,702 shares of company stock worth $8,052,549. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JNPR opened at $37.16 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

