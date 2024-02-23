Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,429 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Option Care Health worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 5,796.7% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Trading Down 2.4 %

Option Care Health stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

