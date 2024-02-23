Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 114.9% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at about $10,368,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,092,000 after buying an additional 90,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,825,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,887,000 after acquiring an additional 243,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.10. 490,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,477. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

