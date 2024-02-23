Optiver Holding B.V. Has $107,000 Position in Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO)

Optiver Holding B.V. lowered its stake in Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Evotec were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Evotec Trading Up 1.6 %

EVO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 24,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,909. Evotec SE has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

