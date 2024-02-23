Optiver Holding B.V. Has $252,000 Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 3,734.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 201,876 shares during the period.

NYSE:FLNG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.09. 120,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,335. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.38 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.53%.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

