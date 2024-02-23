Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $4.62 on Friday, hitting $570.09. The stock had a trading volume of 43,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,865. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $562.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.47.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.