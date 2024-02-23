Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases New Stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,918 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 14.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 35.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 28.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,394,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,903,000 after purchasing an additional 981,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1.7% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 93,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 1.3 %

TIGO stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,716. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.