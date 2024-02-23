Optiver Holding B.V. Raises Stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,337 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in DBV Technologies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 305,562 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at $352,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DBVT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBVT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 21,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.37.

DBV Technologies Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

