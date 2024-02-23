Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 5,352 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Optiver Holding B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:INDA traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $51.73. 4,207,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

