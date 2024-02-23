Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 58,640 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Optiver Holding B.V. cut its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,640 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 1,461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,598,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Suzano by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,772,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 746,200 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Suzano by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,744,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 495,249 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in Suzano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,149,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Price Performance

SUZ stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,396. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

Suzano Increases Dividend

Suzano Company Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. This is an increase from Suzano’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.