Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RSG traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.26. 47,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.58 and a 1 year high of $184.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.21.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.