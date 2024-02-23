Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $35,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total transaction of $10,928,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total transaction of $10,928,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,443 shares of company stock worth $106,734,971 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded up $10.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,203.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,228. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,061.49 and its 200 day moving average is $951.30. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,207.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.