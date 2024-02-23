Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,663 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $111.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.