Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $49,036.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,655.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

