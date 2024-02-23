Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

Ormat Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Ormat Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ORA opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $90.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 15.00%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORA

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.