Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,502 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.41% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 281.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,550,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.68 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OVID

About Ovid Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.