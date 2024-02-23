Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,502 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.41% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 281.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,550,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.68 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.
