Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) and Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Head to Head Comparison

Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) and Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and Simply Good Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -44.76 Simply Good Foods $1.25 billion 2.84 $133.57 million $1.31 27.21

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Oxus Acquisition. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simply Good Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Oxus Acquisition and Simply Good Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Simply Good Foods 0 2 6 0 2.75

Simply Good Foods has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.25%. Given Simply Good Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simply Good Foods is more favorable than Oxus Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simply Good Foods has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and Simply Good Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.68% Simply Good Foods 10.66% 9.95% 7.37%

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats Oxus Acquisition on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names. The company also provides confectionery products, such as full-size and mini peanut butter cups, and fudgey brownie and gooey caramel candy bites, chocolatey coated peanut candies, and coconutty caramel candy bars under Atkins Endulge brand name.It distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. The company also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including questnutrition.com, atkins.com, amazon.com and others. The Simply Good Foods Company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

