Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives $28.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 440.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $400,040.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,923. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $342,948.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $400,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,923. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,819. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $34,788,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after buying an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after acquiring an additional 394,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

