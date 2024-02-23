Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PCRX opened at $30.07 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 333.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after acquiring an additional 683,680 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 605,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $15,553,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $9,463,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,337,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after buying an additional 164,974 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

