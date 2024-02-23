Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.
Shares of PCRX opened at $30.07 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 333.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after acquiring an additional 683,680 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 605,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $15,553,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $9,463,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,337,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after buying an additional 164,974 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
