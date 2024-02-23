Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Bought by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PARA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Paramount Global Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.