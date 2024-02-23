Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.40.

Paramount Group stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 40.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 1,410,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

