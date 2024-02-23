Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $590.00 at Evercore ISI

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $505.00 to $590.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $491.64.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $530.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $300.86 and a 52-week high of $535.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,460,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,819,344,000 after acquiring an additional 87,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after acquiring an additional 324,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

