PayPal USD Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $304.71 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $304.71 million and $10.99 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 304,826,578 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 304,826,578.09. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99979544 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $22,690,150.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

