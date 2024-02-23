PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 450.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $393,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 874.9% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 49,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after purchasing an additional 431,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 486,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,645,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,916,155.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.90.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

