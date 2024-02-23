Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 1075828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.42 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.