Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.42 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $176,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

