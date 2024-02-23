Peggy Maes Sells 1,000 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Stock

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

SLVM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.91. 114,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 80.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 389.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

