Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.58.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $18.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.37. The stock had a trading volume of 708,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,047. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.68 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $180.93 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,091.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 835 shares of company stock worth $190,866. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

