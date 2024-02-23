Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CFO Paul E. Martin Sells 3,664 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Perficient Stock Up 2.7 %

PRFT stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Perficient by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

