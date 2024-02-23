Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,985 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Perficient by 112,600.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,942 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 69.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,378,597 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $79,766,000 after acquiring an additional 563,290 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth $32,578,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $26,728,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 124.7% in the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $96.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,330 shares of company stock worth $961,900. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

