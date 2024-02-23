Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 587 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.90. 792,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,919,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.