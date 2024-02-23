Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 193.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.29.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

NASDAQ MELI traded down $225.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,592.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,671.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,467.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

