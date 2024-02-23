Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,198,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 683.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,656 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.46. 1,863,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,491. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $202.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 47.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

