Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $373,796,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,487. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.40 and a 200 day moving average of $247.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.