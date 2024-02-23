Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,706,000 after buying an additional 1,325,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.67. 532,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

