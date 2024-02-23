Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after acquiring an additional 213,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,104,000 after purchasing an additional 291,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after purchasing an additional 196,771 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $196.14. The company had a trading volume of 283,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,644. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

