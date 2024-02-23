Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 413 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,299. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $170.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.31.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

