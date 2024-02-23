Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $34,973,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 208,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.95. The stock had a trading volume of 88,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.71 and its 200 day moving average is $217.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $261.37.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.