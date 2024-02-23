Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 111 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of STERIS by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,086,000 after purchasing an additional 444,338 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,403,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

STE stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.66. 38,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,390. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.50. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STERIS

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.