Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 170 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after buying an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,091,000 after acquiring an additional 347,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.51. The stock had a trading volume of 217,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,672. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

