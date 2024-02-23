Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 286 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STX remained flat at $88.02 during midday trading on Friday. 276,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

