Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 512 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,808 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 153,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,916,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 339,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

