Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 527 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. 249,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $64.56.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Dropbox’s stock is a falling knife worth catching
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Warner Bros. Discover: Debt down, profits up, yet questions remain
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Bloomin’ Brands could blossom in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.