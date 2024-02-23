Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 527 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. 249,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $64.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.