PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases Earnings Results

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. PG&E updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.370 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.33-$1.37 EPS.

PG&E Trading Down 0.8 %

PCG opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG&E

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 461,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,865,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,317 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 343,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 135,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.