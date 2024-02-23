Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.43-6.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.40.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $91.92. 1,164,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,979,624. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,623,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,421,000 after buying an additional 3,652,163 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,995,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,346,000 after buying an additional 2,038,543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after buying an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,368,000 after buying an additional 1,096,551 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.