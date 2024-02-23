Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,881,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $586,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Shares of PSX stock opened at $146.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $149.52. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Get Our Latest Report on PSX

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.