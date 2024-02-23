Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 208.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 48,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,702. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

