Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s previous close.

PLNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.8 %

PLNT stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $84.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.