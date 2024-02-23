PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 0.45. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
