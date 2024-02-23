PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 39.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 485,060 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,736,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,721,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after buying an additional 217,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 123,849 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 0.45. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

